AHIP joins in Virginia Energy Assistance Program and gears up for holiday campaign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AHIP, the Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is preparing for winter. The Virginia Energy Assistance Program through Social Services is just now getting underway where eligible households will receive help with the costs of heating their homes. It’s helped 42 families in the last 3 years.

“They offer subsidized repairs for HVAC equipment and replacement of HVAC equipment. The program does not allocate enough funds to replace or repair most systems, so we partner with them to bring the additional funding required to make these replacements and repairs a possibility for our clients,” Interim Executive Director, Cory Demchak said.

AHIP is also working to raise $175,000 through the holiday campaign to make sure more families have heat through the winter.

