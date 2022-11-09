Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 675, near Vale Vista Drive, around 12: 50 p.m. Saturday, November 5. A 2006 Dodge Dakota crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge, 75-year-old Denis C. Kitner of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, 65-year-old Joseph W. McGee of Hampstead, Md., died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

Kitner was charged with reckless driving.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District
Eddison Duolo
Charlottesville's Eddison Duolo named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Voters MOS Experience
Voters MOS Experience