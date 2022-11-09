VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County.

VSP says the crash happened along Route 675, near Vale Vista Drive, around 12: 50 p.m. Saturday, November 5. A 2006 Dodge Dakota crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Dodge, 75-year-old Denis C. Kitner of Fort Valley, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The rider of the Harley-Davidson, 65-year-old Joseph W. McGee of Hampstead, Md., died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

Kitner was charged with reckless driving.

