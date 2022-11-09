Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to midterm election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - In a one-on-one interview with NBC29 on Wednesday, November 9, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was hoping for a stronger Republican showing which did not happen. Now he says that both in Washington and Virginia, politicians will have to work together in a potentially divided Congress.

Out of 11 congressional races across the Commonwealth of Virginia, only one incumbent lost their seat. Now those seats are held by 5 Republicans and 6 Democrats.

“I do think that as a Republican, we had hoped that we would win more races. I do think that the ultimate outcome of a change of leadership in Congress will happen in the House,” Gov. Youngkin said.

One of these tight races in Virginia was in the 7th District between Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli Vega.

“The only politics I am willing to devote myself to is simply a matter of serving those around us, serving the community and serving those who come after us,” Spanberger said on election night.

Vega conceded Wednesday afternoon.

“I’ve at least reached out to Congresswoman Spanberger to congratulate her. I spoke to Yesli and congratulated her on running a great race, both of them. This was a hard-fought race and I think that’s what Virginians want is an opportunity to choose from two quality candidates,” Gov. Youngkin said.

Governor Youngkin said he expected the redistricted 7th race to be tight.

“Redistricting changes each congressional district a little bit, but in the grand scheme of things, we knew these races were going to be tight. My race was tight last year, and I think this just represents the fact that Virginians are making choices,” Gov. Youngkin said.

Youngkin says the next steps are to combat an issue that drove voters to the polls: inflation.

“The runaway costs of living and inflation is really worrying many Virginians and Americans; folks are hurting and that’s where they want us to spend our time. Safety, schools, cost of living, that’s where our agenda is in Virginia. I hope that’s the agenda in Washington to rein in runaway spending,” Gov. Youngkin said.

He is also looking to the next General Assembly session with a focus on items such as backing law enforcement.

“We are working hard to get ready for it,” Gov. Youngkin said. “Operation Bold Blue Line is critical to get moving with 2000 more law enforcement recruits. And we’ve got a big challenge in our education system, highlighted by the fact that learning loss was so severe, and we have got to invest in teachers, in schools and parents to make sure we bring everybody together to deliver for our kids.”

Governor Youngkin said Virginians should look towards January when the General Assembly will reconvene.

