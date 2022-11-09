VDOF offers environmental tips when raking your yard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fall is in full swing, and that means people are out raking their yards.

Ellen Powell is the conservation education coordinator at the Virginia Department of Forestry and says there are some things you should know before you bag up those leaves.

“If you rake up leaves and spread them in the root zone of the tree, you will reduce your lawn area that you have to mow and so that’s a benefit,” Powell said.

She says it’s important not to remove all of the leaves from your yard, because they’re nutrients for the trees and a habitat for micro-organisms. A small pile, about 4 inches in height, can keep the roots warm ahead of and during winter.

“You should be careful not to pile them up right against the trunk, you want to basically leave a little space,” Powell said.

This is so fungi and bacteria do not grow and cause disease in the trees. She also warns people against burning leaves because of air pollution and abstaining from this can cut down on the likelihood of an uncontrolled fire breaking out.

Powell says mulching near your trees can cut down on weeds. Click here for details on that.

