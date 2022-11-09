Sunny and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us today. Temperatures will trend a little cooler. Meanwhile, conditions will gradually begin to warm into the 60s by Thursday. Clouds from Tropical Storm Nicole will move into the area throughout the day Thursday. Heavy rain will develop Friday. 2″-3″+ of rain will be possible. Look for improving conditions this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cool, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Clouds increase, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.