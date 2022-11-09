Signing Day at Albemarle High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There were many signing celebrations today all over the area.

At Albemarle High School, six kids signed letters of intent, five of them signed with division one schools.

Runners Hannah Guyton and Jenna Coleman will run cross country. Guyton at UNC-Ashville. Coleman at Catawba University.

Cole Bruen is headed to the Ivy League to be a rower at Penn.

Three student-athletes signed for lacrosse. Lauren Grady signs with Marquette, Sophia Bombardieri is headed to VCU, and Grace Fugleberg signs with Eastern Michigan.

“[It] definitely was a lot of traveling, a lot of hard work, but my teammates, my mom and my friends were there to support me along the way, coaches. I’m really thankful for this opportunity,” Fugleberg said.

“Ever since I started playing, I wanted to play Division one lacrosse. My mom played at JMU so she’s inspired me to reach as I as I could, go as high as I can,” Grady said.

“I’m just going to have to put in the work this winter, during the spring season when I’m playing lacrosse. It’s going to be a huge jump in skill level and I’m going to try to be as ready as I can,” Bombardieri said.

