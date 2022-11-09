Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Researchers at UVA looking at new bone marrow cancer treatment

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blood cancer research at the University of Virginia may be pointing to a new treatment for bone marrow cancer.

Researchers say Cytokine contributes to the progression of a certain group of blood cancers called Myelofibrosis. These cancers cause the bone marrow to produce too many blood cells.

Researchers believe targeting Cytokine could spare bone marrow the harmful scarring associated with Myelofibrosis.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

Wood buring stove display
Albemarle Co. business credits increase in wood-burning stove sales to outage concerns
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District