Researchers at UVA looking at new bone marrow cancer treatment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blood cancer research at the University of Virginia may be pointing to a new treatment for bone marrow cancer.

Researchers say Cytokine contributes to the progression of a certain group of blood cancers called Myelofibrosis. These cancers cause the bone marrow to produce too many blood cells.

Researchers believe targeting Cytokine could spare bone marrow the harmful scarring associated with Myelofibrosis.

