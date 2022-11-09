Greene County’s Ella Weaver signs with Buffalo

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At William Monroe High School, basketball star Ella Weaver made it official where she will play in college.

Weaver is going to play Division one college basketball at the University at Buffalo.

She’s worked hard for this moment, and today her dream came true.

“It’s so exciting, it’s been anticipated for so long. I’ve worked so hard for years. It’s exciting to finally be able to do it,” Weaver said.

She chose Buffalo over a dozen other schools.

“The coaches and players welcomed me, and I could see myself there for the next four years and I could see myself thriving there,” Weaver said.

Since middle school, Weaver says she rarely took a day off, working on her game and lifting weights.

“I offered up to all the girls, if you want to put in extra work just let me know, and she was the first one ringing up my phone. It went from there to 6 am workouts. She has just always found a way to get herself into the gym and get work in to develop her game and how can she get better,” William Monroe Head Coach Carrie Woods said.

Weaver is following in the footsteps of Sam Brunelle as the next big Division one women’s basketball player to come out of Greene County.

“I’ve been watching here since she was really young. Being in Greene County, it’s a small town so you always know about those type of people who are coming up and coming through. She works out with the same trainers that I worked out with, so I see her working out all the time. She’s just so relentless and she works hard every single time she comes in the gym. She’s getting everything she’s worked for so I’m really happy for her,” Brunelle said.

Weaver was in 8th grade when Brunelle was a senior at Monroe.

“Every time she would come back, she would give me little bits of advice whenever I saw her, so it was nice,” Weaver said.

“It’s just been so fun to see her and some of the other local girls, just how hard they’ve worked over the years to see the fruits of their labor, so it’s a good day,” said Ella’s father, Joe Weaver.

