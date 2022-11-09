Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Republican Bob Good has been re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District.

“It means that a conservative Republican district voted for a conservative Republican,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said. “There won’t be much of a ripple about it, nationally or even statewide.”

Good spoke to reporters at his watch party in Lynchburg saying he was glad to see the red.

“People in the 5th District have spoken loudly and convincingly that the 5th District is a bright red conservative district and I’m just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters of the 5th District who gave us overwhelming support, about 10 points above where we finished two years ago, and well, I’m looking forward to continuing the battle in Washington,” Good said.

In Charlottesville, Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg conceded saying he was upset, and that Democrats need to work better together.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed. We’re just going to keep working, for me as a person who lives here in the 5th District, I’m going to keep as a resident and as a Democrat, I’m going to keep working hard to try and improve the lives of people, but obviously a disappointing night for us,” Throneburg said.

Good also touched on holding the Biden administration accountable and the impact of this election across the nation.

“The American people are asking the Republican Party to rescue them from the Democrat party. That’s what’s happening tonight. This is a huge national decision, a huge decision for Virginia and a huge decision for the 5th District,” Good said.

Good was first elected to represent the 5th District in 2020 after he ousted then-representative Denver Riggleman in the Republican Convention

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.