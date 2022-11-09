Advertise With Us
Dry Through Thursday. Nicole Brings Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Friday

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dry weather through the mid week, with more clouds arriving Thursday. Rain from Tropical system Nicole will impact us Friday and start to exit early Saturday morning, based upon the current timing of the track. Farther inland track now, likely to bring us a very wet Friday with rain, heavy at times. Several inches of rain expected. Isolated severe storms also possible as well. Stay tuned for updates this week. Turning much cooler over the weekend into next week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows low to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Rain likely and breezy, from Tropical Storm Nicole. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Early AM Rain ending. Clearing, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much cooler and breezy. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.

