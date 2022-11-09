Advertise With Us
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courthouse(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8.

Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.

There are already empty commercial spaces in the blocks around the existing courthouse.

NBC29 reached out to people vesting in the area to get their perspective. Most had little or nothing to say:

  • The Staunton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, as well as a couple other law firms, declined to comment.
  • The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce says it has no comment on the courthouse moving.
  • City officials also declined to comment.

A nearby cafe that serves courthouse traffic was empty Wednesday, Nov. 9, and no one was there to offer their perspective.

At another restaurant, a worker said they were still learning about this and did not want to comment on camera.

A woman working at a hair salon nearby says she is OK with the court moving. She says her regular customers aren’t associated with the building.

