Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Albemarle Co. business credits increase in wood-burning stove sales to outage concerns

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are getting an early start in case Old Man Winter comes knocking with power outages again.

NBC29 checked in with ACME Stove & Fireplace Center about current sales right now. Owner Jim Simpkins says more people are buying wood and gas burning stoves just in case the lights go out again.

“We are seeing an increase in sales of both wood and gas products this year, mainly due to the power outages of last season. People are worried about making sure that they have heat, which is leading to that increase in sales,” Simpkins said.

There are also concerns about high heating oil prices, which are also driving up sales of stoves across the country.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Shenandoah County
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District
Rep. Bob Good and Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg
Election Day 2022: Bob Good re-elected to represent Virginia’s 5th District
Eddison Duolo
Charlottesville's Eddison Duolo named Falcon Club Player of the Week