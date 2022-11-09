Albemarle Co. business credits increase in wood-burning stove sales to outage concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some people are getting an early start in case Old Man Winter comes knocking with power outages again.

NBC29 checked in with ACME Stove & Fireplace Center about current sales right now. Owner Jim Simpkins says more people are buying wood and gas burning stoves just in case the lights go out again.

“We are seeing an increase in sales of both wood and gas products this year, mainly due to the power outages of last season. People are worried about making sure that they have heat, which is leading to that increase in sales,” Simpkins said.

There are also concerns about high heating oil prices, which are also driving up sales of stoves across the country.

