Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Two people were arrested for stealing $1,200 in merchandise from a Dollar General in Oklahoma, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were called to the store for a theft Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle speeding out of the parking lot.

Police said the car failed to pull over and continued to flee officers.

Eventually, the car hit spike strips and pulled over to a gas station.

Tulsa police said the driver, Mark Burris, and the passenger, Tabitha Kelly, were taken into custody.

Burris was charged with grand larceny, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing/interfering with a police officer, and an improper vehicle tag. Kelly is facing a grand larceny charge.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

Votes are being counted in Maricopa County, Arizona, on Wednesday.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Hurricane Nicole forms; Florida awaits rare November storm
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, about 13% of its workforce.
Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce
Harlow Livingston votes at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on...
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states’ voters
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff