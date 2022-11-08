Virginia basketball wins season opener 73-61 over NC Central

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa men’s basketball team got a team-high 21 points from guard Aarman Franklin which included four three-pointers in winning its season opener Monday night at JPJ 73-61 over North Carolina Central.

The Cavaliers fell behind by one point in the second half, but then outscored NCC 30-17 the rest of the way to improve to 12-2 in season openers under coach Tony Bennett.

After the game Bennett said, “I thought they responded well. I think having some more options off the bench and guys digging in and making some tough plays. I thought we got a real nice lift from Kadin [Shedrick] blocking shots and his activity in the second half. Ben [Vander Plas] made some good plays. Jayden [Gardner] scored his 2,000th point, which is pretty cool. Reese [Beekman] made a couple plays. Kihei [Clark] cramped up at the end. But North Carolina Central [and us], those are two older teams playing, they’re very old and their athleticism was real. their pressure on the ball and being in passing lanes, they got us a little bit standing around. Again, they’re a veteran team with some good, physical athleticism and they played hard and made some shots. But Papi [Francisco Caffaro] gave us a nice lift. It was a good response when we got a little shaky, you’re right. It’s nice to see a couple shots go down and get to the free trial line a lot. Credit to NC Central for making us work. They played hard and they didn’t back down on both ends. They were aggressive.”

Reece Beekman, Francisco Caffaro and Kadin Shedrick scored 10 points. Virginia as a team made 11 three-pointers.

Team Notes

• UVA began its 117th season of men’s basketball with the nonconference win

• UVA is 23-2 in its last 25 season-opening games

• UVA is 12-2 in season openers under head coach Tony Bennett

• The Cavaliers are 95-23 all-time in 118 season-opening games

• UVA is 88-10 at JPJ in non-conference action under Bennett

• Bennett registered his 386th career win and 317th at UVA

• UVA held its largest lead (16 points) at 31-15 in the first half

• The Cavaliers led 38-30 at the half

• UVA finished 11 of 25 from 3-point range and 22 of 30 from the free throw line

• UVA’s 11 3-pointers were its most since making 11 vs. Syracuse in the 2021 ACC Tournament

• NCCU went on a 12-0 run to gain a 44-43 lead

• UVA is 145-11 when scoring 70 or more points under Bennett

Series Notes

• This was the first meeting between the teams

The Cavaliers return to John Paul Jones Arena on Friday (Nov. 11) to host Monmouth (0-0). Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks (RSN).

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.