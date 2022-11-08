Advertise With Us
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

Gordonsville (FILE)
Gordonsville (FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year.

The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful 40 years serving seniors and their families in this community,” Executive Director Tom May said in Tuesday’s announcement. “This was an incredibly tough business decision, but recent trends in the market for assisted living facilities in the area have made continuing operations unsustainable and we will have to close our doors in 2023.”

The Village at Gordon House currently has 26 residents and 77 employees. It says it is working to identify similar facilities throughout the area to assist with rehousing solutions.

