Tourism program to add diversity, inclusivity in Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Destinations International is partnering with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau to launch a diverse and inclusive program for the community.

The program, Tourism For All, aims to help the city and county become a more-welcoming area. It will do this by including pledged pillars for all voices in the community to be heard.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to participate and have discussions on how they want to see themselves as a part of the pledge, as a part of being involved, but we’re also going to focus on accountability and what feels right, what feels doable for all these voices that are a part of this pledge,” Destinations International Chief Diversity Officer Sophia Hyder Hock said.

The first workshop for this pilot program is set for January.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.