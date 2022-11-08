Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Tourism program to add diversity, inclusivity in Charlottesville community

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Destinations International is partnering with the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau to launch a diverse and inclusive program for the community.

The program, Tourism For All, aims to help the city and county become a more-welcoming area. It will do this by including pledged pillars for all voices in the community to be heard.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to participate and have discussions on how they want to see themselves as a part of the pledge, as a part of being involved, but we’re also going to focus on accountability and what feels right, what feels doable for all these voices that are a part of this pledge,” Destinations International Chief Diversity Officer Sophia Hyder Hock said.

The first workshop for this pilot program is set for January.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
Belmont Bridge construction project
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work

Latest News

Voters MOS Experience
Voters MOS Experience
(FILE)
Virginia’s teacher shortage growing
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Classroom (FILE)
Virginia’s teacher shortage growing