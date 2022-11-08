Sunny, breezy, and cool Election Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More seasonal conditions can be expected the next several days. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure will keep skies clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s. More sunshine for the mid and late week, however, expect heavy rain from Nicole by Friday. The weekend will feature improving sky conditions, but much cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly suny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

