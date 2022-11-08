Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny, breezy, and cool Election Day

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -More seasonal conditions can be expected the next several days. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure will keep skies clear tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s. More sunshine for the mid and late week, however, expect heavy rain from Nicole by Friday. The weekend will feature improving sky conditions, but much cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly suny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
Belmont Bridge construction project
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Back to reality
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM