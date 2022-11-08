Advertise With Us
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By NBC29 and Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8.

Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District.

“This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said about this race.

Sabato says Spanberger was hurt by redistricting: “Some very altered redistricting did her no favors and didn’t do favors for the other two Democratic women representing Virginia. The three Democratic women were the ones hurt by redistricting.”

Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District.

“The 5th District is heavily conservative and Republican, even more so than it was when Good was first elected. So, it would be a gigantic shock if Throneburg won,” Sabato said. “Now, having said that every election has gigantic shocks. So, well you never want to rule out the possibility but we’re not looking for one there.”

The focus on this midterm election nationwide is who will have control of the House of Representatives.

“If the Republicans do indeed take over the House, and Good therefore would have more influence, the things that he says and does may get more attention,” Sabato said.

NBC29 is also following a ballot measure in the Shenandoah Valley that could relocate Augusta County Courts out of Staunton.

Unofficial Charlottesville numbers as of 1 p.m. show a total of 5,939 ballots cast, which is 19.3% of active registered voters. Meanwhile, Albemarle County says turnout as of 1 p.m. is 19,714, which is 23% of total registered voters the county.

Look up where to vote here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

