Election Day 2022 underway across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8.

Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District.

Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District.

NBC29 is also following a ballot measure in the Shenandoah Valley that could relocate Augusta County Courts out of Staunton.

Look up where to vote here.

