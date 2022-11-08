Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Election Day 2022 underway across Virginia

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8.

Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District.

Democrat Josh Throneburg is trying to unseat Representative Bob Good (R) in the commonwealth’s 5th District.

NBC29 is also following a ballot measure in the Shenandoah Valley that could relocate Augusta County Courts out of Staunton.

Look up where to vote here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
Belmont Bridge construction project
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work

Latest News

Gordonsville (FILE)
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CPD chief speaks to council about crime in the city
CPD chief speaks to council about crime in the city
The Virginia Poultry Federation said planning begins early for the influx of Americans...
VA Poultry Federation: Buying Thanksgiving turkeys early is better