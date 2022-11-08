CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city.

This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23.

According to Chief Durrette’s presentation to council, shots fired calls are down relative to past years. He also says the areas where the most shots fired calls are coming from have changed.

“I know there was some concern about the downtown area. I have increased some of the presence of police officers on the Downtown Mall, that’s going through overtime. If overtime is not fulfilled, then we’re going to use our district officers to fill in those gaps in those areas,” Chief Durrette said.

He also said that despite concerns, shots fired calls are not spiking. In 2019, there were 172 calls. In 2020, there were 298, in 2021, there were 322 and as of October 23, there have been 211 shots fired calls.

“These are raw numbers that reflect the call for service, but does not separate injuries, death or confirmed by any kind of evidence base,” Chief Durrette said.

“By and large, when you consider the statistics in our community, it’s still safe. That does not neglect the fact that we still have some things to do in certain areas throughout the city,” Interim City Manager Michael Rogers added.

Some of the most impacted areas this year include the 10th and Hardy Drive area and the Prospect community.

“These incidents downtown get, I think, understandably and rightfully attention -- but I am just as concerned as what’s happening in West Haven and in the other places in the city,” Charlottesville Councilor Brian Pinkston said.

“There’s an opportunity for the city, the county and the university law enforcement to join forces and approach this as a truly regional issue, because crime waves don’t know boundaries,” Rogers said.

Council also approved extending interim city manager Michael Rogers’ contract through the end of next year or until a permanent city manager is hired.

In addition, $200,000 was approved to continue an emergency shelter at Premier Circle where the city says 84 people are currently living.

