Charlottesville’s Eddison Duolo named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Eddison Duolo
Eddison Duolo(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School running back Eddison Duolo is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Duolo had almost 300 total yards and two touchdowns in Charlottesville’s 27-14 win over Monticello High School. It included two long touchdown runs of 67 and 68 yards.

“I really play the game with love and heart. I really just started playing my freshman year, the game was taught to me by my friends. I was kind of late, everyone else was already playing and already to it,” Duolo said.

Duolo did a little bit of everything this season for CHS: He had six rushing touchdowns, three receiving touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass, and had a 95-yard kickoff return.

“I want to play at the next stage and I watch a lot of players who play in college and how they are determined to get to the next stage each game,” Duolo said.

Duolo finished the season with more than 1,000 yards rushing, and over 300 yards receiving.

“He’s matured a lot. He’s done a lot of things this year that have shown a lot of promise. I’m really proud of him. He’s played really hard all year, but he’s matured a lot,” Coach Eric Sherry said. “He’s embraced his teammates as the season has gone on and that’s the biggest part of it. Football is not an individual game.”

