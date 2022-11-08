Breezy and Much Cooler, But More Seasonable Tuesday - Election Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unseasonably warm temperatures Monday, tied and or broke records for November 7th. Much cooler, but more seasonable temperatures the rest of the week. Sunny cool and breezy at times for Tuesday, Election Day. Dry through the mid week, with more clouds arriving later Thursday. Rain from Tropical system Nicole will impact us Friday and start to exit Saturday morning, based upon the current timing of the track. Stay tuned for updates this week.

Total Lunar Eclipse early Tuesday morning. The Moon will pass into the Earth’s Shadow. Starting at 4:09 AM, the Total Eclipse will cause the Moon to take on a reddish color. Total Eclipse will end at 6:42 AM. The sunrise is at 6:46 AM, so the early stages of the Eclipse, will be the best.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler, more seasonable. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.

Tuesday - Election Day: Sunny, cooler and breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Rain likely and breezy, from Tropical Storm Nicole. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Saturday: Early AM Rain ending. Clearing, breezy. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much cooler and breezy. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.

