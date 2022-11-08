Back to reality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures today. Conditions over the next several days will feel more like November. A steady northeast breeze will make temperatures feel a little cooler. Many locations will cool into the 30s tonight. Meanwhile, we continue to track Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to make landfall late Wednesday, along Florida’s east coast. We’ll see bands of heavy rain during the day Friday. Conditions will improve by the weekend. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddler Alert ! mostly clear & cold, Low: upper 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.