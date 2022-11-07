Warm today, cooler tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As a cold front advances across the region, temperatures will soar to summerlike levels today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Our wind begins to shift to the north, cooler more seasonal conditions will work back into the region tonight. The rest of the week will be at or below normal levels. Meanwhile, a tropical system, Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain to the area later this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

