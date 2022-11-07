Variable Weather Pattern Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pushing 80 degrees Monday across central Virginia. Cooling closer to average mid-week. Tracking a coastal storm system by Friday into Friday night which will give the region a soaking rainfall.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Some fog late. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

Monday night: Mainly clear and cooling to the 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower to mid 50s.

Friday: Rain arrives. Highs mid 60s. More rain Friday night. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Trending drier and cooler. Highs near 60. Lows colder, near freezing.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs 45 to 50 degrees.

