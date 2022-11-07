Teachers learn flexible grouping at annual Making Connections Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Teachers with Albemarle County Public Schools are making connections and hearing about techniques at Monticello High School.

Flexible grouping was discussed at the event Monday, November 7. This method puts students in groups of different levels of understanding.

“The idea is that if you give something that’s too hard to a kid, they give up. If you give something that’s too easy, they lose interest. But you want to be in this same zone of proximal development so that all kids are feeling challenged, and all kids want to improve. To do that though, you have to give kids different things to work on, because everyone is in a different spot,” Lakeside Middle School Band Teacher Bobby Gregg said.

Maredith Holmes, a math teacher, says different learners help each other in the classroom.

“Sometimes, some of our more emergent learners kind of lose confidence, especially in the math classroom we see that a lot. And so really getting the ability to work with other students of different abilities, and also getting some more and a purposeful time with me as their teacher to focus on topics and skills that they might need a little bit more help,” she said.

Monday’s event also had teachers pick form 150 presentations on new innovations and techniques they would like to bring to their classrooms.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.