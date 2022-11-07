Advertise With Us
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.

“Wobbly” Indie may have cerebellar hypoplasia, a development defect that occurs when a pregnant cat is infected with a virus. It attacks the kitten’s brain cells and leaves them damaged.

CASPCA says there no difference between Indie and any other kitten.

“He’ll kind of sway from side to side. If he stands up, sometimes he’ll fall over. The good thing about CH is it’s not contagious, it’s not progressive, and it’s not painful for him,” CASPCA Communications Director Emily Swecker said. “He can live a perfectly happy and healthy life.”

