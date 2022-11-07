Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Rebel Wilson announces birth of first baby via surrogate

Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
Rebel Wilson announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram.(Instagram rebelwilson // Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

She announced the birth of her daughter, Royce Lillian, on Instagram.

The photo of her daughter in a pink onesie has taken many by surprise.

She thanked her surrogate who she said carried and birthed the baby with grace and care.

The actress went public in June that she was in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
Belmont Bridge construction project
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say