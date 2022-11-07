Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Capt. Eric Proswimmer of the Jacksonville, Florida, fire department said the fire had caused three metal tanks containing chemicals to explode, forcing firefighters to back away as a precaution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Thankful 5K
Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away
Acorns
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Firewood
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter