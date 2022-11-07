The heat is on !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Get ready for a much warmer day. We’ll see morning fog, then partly sunny and warmer conditions. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. As a cold front moves east, much cooler air will begin to filter in. That cooler air will stay in place for the rest of the week. We’re watching a tropical wave that is expected to bring soaking rain to the region by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

