Gas prices still declining

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prices at the gas pumps are going down slightly in Virginia, according to AAA.

The average across the commonwealth was $3.48 per gallon Monday, November 7. That’s down $0.02 from this time last week.

Gas is still $0.41 higher per gallon than a month ago.

AAA says the best deal on gas in the NBC29 viewing area is still Waynesboro.

