Gas prices still declining
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prices at the gas pumps are going down slightly in Virginia, according to AAA.
The average across the commonwealth was $3.48 per gallon Monday, November 7. That’s down $0.02 from this time last week.
Gas is still $0.41 higher per gallon than a month ago.
AAA says the best deal on gas in the NBC29 viewing area is still Waynesboro.
