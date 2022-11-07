Financial advice if you win the Powerball jackpot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Powerball jackpot for Monday, November 7, is about $1.9 billion.

Alex Urpi with Emergent Financial Services suggests whoever wins do two things: Relax, and not to take the lump-sum payout.

Urpi advises that the 30-year payout is the better option, despite most people’s instincts. The best thing to do is to know yourself and your spending habits, and don’t go nuts right off the bat.

“Whether it’s $20 million that you just got, or whether it’s $10,000 you’ve just received. In other words, you want to make sure you have a good team around you, right? And that you’re investing your money wisely, because you don’t want to sit down and spend $20 million in a year,” Upri said.

He says many people don’t take the long-term payout because they’re afraid they may die before getting all that money.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.