Deer-related crashes are spiking in November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AAA and autobody shops say deer-related crashes are starting early this season.

Cosner Brothers Body Shop Manager Dillard Cosner says these types of collisions pick up when the temperatures get cooler.

“They’re starting to pick up now that the weather is starting to turn just a little bit. Volume has increased a considerable amount,” Cosner said.

AAA says drivers should especially be on the lookout for deer during November.

“One out of every four deer-related crashes in Virginia last year happened in November,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean said.

Hitting a deer can be dangerous and expensive.

“The average price for a deer-related crash when we looked at the claims was about $4,800 with AAA insurance,” Dean said.

He says the best way to protect yourself is drive a little slower and anticipate the problem.

“It’s not usually one deer, it’s usually several at a time. In fact, usually the first thing you’ll see is the light reflecting in their eyes,” Dean said.

If you do hit a deer, Dean says you should pull off to the side of the road, and don’t touch the deer.

“Go ahead and make that phone call to 911 to make sure that police know that there’s been a crash,” he said. “The time period after that to start working it out with your insurance company.”

