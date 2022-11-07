Couric announces $1M scholarship donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia alumna and journalist Katie Couric is helping UVA start a new scholarship.

The Cavalier Daily reports Couric donated $1 million, which will go to the creation of the Blue Ridge Scholarship. Her donation was matched by the university.

Couric made the announcement Friday, November 4, during a discussion with UVA President Jim Ryan.

