Couric announces $1M scholarship donation

The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia alumna and journalist Katie Couric is helping UVA start a new scholarship.

The Cavalier Daily reports Couric donated $1 million, which will go to the creation of the Blue Ridge Scholarship. Her donation was matched by the university.

Couric made the announcement Friday, November 4, during a discussion with UVA President Jim Ryan.

RELATED: Cavalier Daily: Katie Couric announces $1 million scholarship donation in conversation with University President Jim Ryan

