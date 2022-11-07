Charity donates 240 LEGO sets to UVA Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The founder of Little Bricks Charity is sharing his love of LEGO at UVA Children’s Hospital.

Russel Cassevah is a Virginia native and Guinness World Record holder for walking on LEGO bricks barefoot.

Cassevah says he was inspired to create Little Bricks after meeting Tessa, a young girl battling brain cancer.

“And at that moment I knew that a smile on the kid for one day in that situation is worth a year of smiles on any adult,” he said.

Cassevah quick his job and started the charity, which donates LEGO sets to hospitals across the country.

“It gives them a sense of control in a very uncontrollable environment, and by doing that it provides escape,” he said.

“It makes such a difference, because the hospital feels more normal. It feels more like home for them,” Savannah Sweatman, a certified child life specialist, said.

Sweatman says LEGO bricks are the most requested toy at the children’s hospital.

“I mean, we have some kids who every single day, all that they asked to do is play with Legos,” she said.

Cassevah stopped by Monday, November 7, to deliver around several thousand dollars’ worth of LEGO sets.

“That’s the goal: Giving them an outlet to just have a break from the craziness that is going on,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.