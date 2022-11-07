Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Charity donates 240 LEGO sets to UVA Children’s Hospital

The founder of Little Bricks Charity is sharing his love of LEGO at UVA Children’s Hospital.
The founder of Little Bricks Charity is sharing his love of LEGO at UVA Children’s Hospital.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The founder of Little Bricks Charity is sharing his love of LEGO at UVA Children’s Hospital.

Russel Cassevah is a Virginia native and Guinness World Record holder for walking on LEGO bricks barefoot.

Cassevah says he was inspired to create Little Bricks after meeting Tessa, a young girl battling brain cancer.

“And at that moment I knew that a smile on the kid for one day in that situation is worth a year of smiles on any adult,” he said.

Cassevah quick his job and started the charity, which donates LEGO sets to hospitals across the country.

“It gives them a sense of control in a very uncontrollable environment, and by doing that it provides escape,” he said.

“It makes such a difference, because the hospital feels more normal. It feels more like home for them,” Savannah Sweatman, a certified child life specialist, said.

Sweatman says LEGO bricks are the most requested toy at the children’s hospital.

“I mean, we have some kids who every single day, all that they asked to do is play with Legos,” she said.

Cassevah stopped by Monday, November 7, to deliver around several thousand dollars’ worth of LEGO sets.

“That’s the goal: Giving them an outlet to just have a break from the craziness that is going on,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
Belmont Bridge construction project
‘City has not helped at all’: Business owner responds to Belmont Bridge work

Latest News

(FILE)
Gas prices still declining
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
The Making Connections had over 150 presentation choices for Albemarle County teachers to...
Teachers learn flexible grouping at annual Making Connections Day
Many people are buying lottery tickets in hopes of winning the Powerball.
Financial advice if you win the Powerball jackpot