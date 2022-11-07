ACPS provides update on Meriwether Lewis Elementary School naming review

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public School is giving an update on its recent survey over possibly renaming Meriwether Lewis Elementary School.

ACPS announced Monday, November 7, that more than 94% of respondents said they were familiar with Meriwether Lewis. Also, a majority suggested keeping the school’s name as is.

Two other popular suggestions were Ivy and Owensville Elementary.

A community meeting to discuss the survey results will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. People who would like to speak at that meeting should register by emailing SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org no later than 9 a.m. day-of.

A committee will narrow the list of possible names to five for further community input.

Meriwether Lewis Elementary School is the eighth school in the division to conduct a naming review. Summaries of all completed reviews and those in progress are available here.

