Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

ACPS provides update on Meriwether Lewis Elementary School naming review

Meriwether Lewis Elementary School (FILE)
Meriwether Lewis Elementary School (FILE)(wvir)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public School is giving an update on its recent survey over possibly renaming Meriwether Lewis Elementary School.

ACPS announced Monday, November 7, that more than 94% of respondents said they were familiar with Meriwether Lewis. Also, a majority suggested keeping the school’s name as is.

Two other popular suggestions were Ivy and Owensville Elementary.

A community meeting to discuss the survey results will be held online at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. People who would like to speak at that meeting should register by emailing SchoolNamingReview@k12albemarle.org no later than 9 a.m. day-of.

A committee will narrow the list of possible names to five for further community input.

Meriwether Lewis Elementary School is the eighth school in the division to conduct a naming review. Summaries of all completed reviews and those in progress are available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US

Latest News

Thankful 5K
Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away
Acorns
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Firewood
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
Charlie Anne Xavier
2nd Annual Cheers for Charlie fundraiser held