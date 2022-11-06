Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia

Birth in Color RVA
Birth in Color RVA(File)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the first time, Birth in Color RVA provided doula training in Roanoke. Their goal is to train doulas of color in underrepresented communities at no cost.

“Black women are dying; they’re afraid to even give birth when that’s supposed to be one of the joyous moments of their lives,” said Birth in Color RVA Executive Director Kenda Sutton-El.

The CDC reports the maternal mortality rate for Black women is three times higher than for white women.

“There’s a bias that Black women don’t feel pain like others and that we’re supposed to be this strong person,” added Sutton-El. “That we’re really aggressive when we’re really really not.”

In an effort to change those numbers, Birth in Color has trained more than a hundred doulas of color across the commonwealth.

“To have someone who looks like you, you feel more trusted. You’re able to talk about those underlying conditions that you actually have,” explained Sutton-El.

Five doulas graduated Saturday in Roanoke. They provide physical and emotional support to mothers. Newly-graduated doula Natalie Cook says this work is necessary.

“Doulas can help remind people that mom matters too. And that there is a fourth trimester,” explained Cook. Our work doesn’t end after birth or after delivery.”

Cook draws from her own experience with consecutive c-sections at a young age.

“I didn’t have all the support that I could’ve benefited from as a young Black woman,” said Cook.

They will provide free services to pregnant women here at home.

“We take ourselves out the equation and put mom in it,” said newly-trained doula Paiton Wainwright. “So, whatever she wants or her wishes or her desires that what she wants in her birth. That’s what we go with.”

In January 2022, Virginia expanded coverage for community doula services for Medicaid beneficiaries. The Birth in Color RVA training meets the requirements to enroll as a provider. The next training will be in December.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia
AMPEL BioSolutions LLC
Charlottesville company creates early genetic test to predict heart disease
Legal Aid Justice Center
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
UVA Cancer Center
UVA Cancer Center increasing access to CT scans for people at high-risk for lung cancer