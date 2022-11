High School Football Playoff Pairings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Class 5, Region D

#7 Albemarle (8-0) at #2 Mountain View (9-1)

Class 4, Region D

#7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at #2 Louisa (10-0)

#5 Amherst County (6-4) at #4 Orange County (8-2)

#6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at #3 Salem (8-2)

Class 3, Region C

#5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at #4 Spotswood (8-2)

#7 Staunton (7-3) at #2 Heritage (Lynchburg) (8-2)

#6 Wilson Memorial (7-3) at #3 Brookville (7-3)

Class 2, Region B

#8 East Rockingham (4-6) at #1 Strasburg (9-1)

#7 Madison County (6-4) at #2 Luray (8-2)

#6 Buckingham County (8-2) at #3 Central Woodstock (8-2)

#5 Stuarts Draft (7-3) at #4 Clark County (7-3)

Class 1, Region B

#1 Riverheads (8-1) first round BYE

#6 William Campbell (3-7) at #3 Buffalo Gap (6-4)

