Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6.

The sorority says this race is to honor two members who passed away during their time at the University of Virginia.

The event also raised money for students.

“It’s really touching to see the community come together for such a great cause,” Morgan McKinley said.

