Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away

Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6.
Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6.

The sorority says this race is to honor two members who passed away during their time at the University of Virginia.

The event also raised money for students.

“It’s really touching to see the community come together for such a great cause,” Morgan McKinley said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations...
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
2nd Annual Cheers for Charlie fundraiser held
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
High school playoff pairings
High School Football Playoff Pairings