Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WDBJ7)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns.

The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring.

The Department of Wildlife Resources says more acorns mean black bears will have lots of cubs this year, and white-tailed deer will have healthy fawns.

“We’ve had a really good acorn crop pretty much all across the state, which is great because, really, for the last 10 years we have not had a very good acorn production just probably due to weather variation in the trees,” Katie Martin said.

Acorns also feed smaller animals, such as mice and squirrels, which can help predators such as foxes and coyotes.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted Start A Spark of Central Virginia Sunday, November 6. Donations...
Start a Spark of Central Virginia dedicates fundraiser to keeping families warm this winter
Alpha Phi hosted its Thankful 5K race on UVA Grounds Sunday, November 6.
Alpha Phi hosts Thankful 5K to honor two members that passed away
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
2nd Annual Cheers for Charlie fundraiser held
High school playoff pairings
High School Football Playoff Pairings