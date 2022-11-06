Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a bumper crop of acorns this year, especially white oak acorns.

The acorn crop helps many species, because it is full of fat, proteins, and carbohydrates. This helps animals survive the winter and breed in the spring.

The Department of Wildlife Resources says more acorns mean black bears will have lots of cubs this year, and white-tailed deer will have healthy fawns.

“We’ve had a really good acorn crop pretty much all across the state, which is great because, really, for the last 10 years we have not had a very good acorn production just probably due to weather variation in the trees,” Katie Martin said.

Acorns also feed smaller animals, such as mice and squirrels, which can help predators such as foxes and coyotes.

