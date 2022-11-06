Advertise With Us
2nd Annual Cheers for Charlie fundraiser held

Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
Charlie Anne Xavier and her family
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community members are coming together to help Charlie Anne Xavier, a woman severely burned after an accident at her family’s brewery.

The 2nd Annual Cheers for Charlie is raising funds for the mother of two. Charlie fought for her life while in the hospital for 180 days.

Sunday, November 6, family and friends gathered at the place where it all started to create new memories.

“Right after the accident happened, we got a text message from Andre to one of the girls,” Organizer Nicole Rosario said. “We knew that we had to come together for her.”

“My friends organized this last year as a way to raise money for our family, and then, at that time, I was in the ICU and no one really knew what was going to happen,” Charlie said. “Everyone is coming up and saying, ‘Hello,’ and some people are meeting me for the first time and it’s really great and I’m just really grateful for everyone’s support.”

The money they raise will go to providing Charlie with continued progress and therapy.

“Perhaps we can raise enough money so that I didn’t have a chair, so that I can get upstairs and be part of the wonderful bath time experience and reading books and I just feel, you know, a little bit more normal again,” Charlie said.

The fundraiser quickly reached its goal of $10,000 just from the silent auction.

Charlie and her family hope to someday raise money to help others in need in the burn community.

