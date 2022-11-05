UVA holds annual “Pancakes for Parkinson’s” event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, October 5, the University of Virginia held its annual Pancakes for Parkinson’s breakfast.

The student-led event raises funds for Parkinson’s research and provides free pancakes to the community.

“It’s a great opportunity to come together for Parkinson’s disease, or at least research, raise awareness, and it also helps the university because it brings in students in all different organizations to enjoy free pancakes,” said Parker Kreiser and Anna Ward, the co-chairs of Pancakes for Parkinson’s.

The two co-chairs both had family members with the disease.

“A member of my family passed away from Parkinson’s a few years ago, so I’m really passionate about this organization in honor of her,” Kreiser said. “One day she was driving me to and from volleyball practice, and the next day, literally, she was in the nursing home, and then she passed away a few years later.”

Denise Kilmer and her husband Geoffrey Kilmer are part of the “Positively Parkinson’s” support group and shared their experiences living with the disease.

“My father had Parkinson’s for 26 years, and my husband started with Parkinson’s about 15,16 years ago, and we got on the track as a couple to figure out that exercise is one of the great contributors of medicine to battling the disease,” Mrs. Kilmer said. “Recently, he had the Deep Brain Stimulation surgery this past year, and that is miracle science. Very glad that he had that, brought back the quality of life.”

She says events like Pancakes for Parkinson’s help bring people with this shared experience together.

“We’re just here always to support the Parkinson’s community because it’s a lot more common than you would imagine it is, and we just try and help each other,” said Mrs. Kilmer.

The donations received will support the Michael J. Fox foundation, as well as other Parkinson’s disease groups in hopes of finding a cure.

