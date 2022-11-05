Mild Weekend with Some Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wamer than average this first weekend of November. Overnight low temperatures will be milder than the normal daytime highs! A few showers, mainly during the morning hours today and Sunday.

Near record warmth ahead on Monday across central Virginia! Trending cooler, more seasonable mid next week.

Tracking the progress of a soaking rainfall by next Friday as a coastal storm system moves north.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy with some light showers, sprinkles or drizzle, mainly during the morning. Higher elevation fog. Becoming breezy as a south wind kicks in. Highs in the humid low and mid 70s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Shower chance late. Lows in the mild 60s. Light south breeze.

Sunday: Mainly morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy with a lingering shower in the afternoon. Highs in the mild low and mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs mid 70s to 80 degrees! Lows cooler, in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 50s.

Friday: Rain likely. Many areas look to receive at least an inch of rainfall. Keep checking back for updates. Highs in the 60s.

