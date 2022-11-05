HEARR partners with Yancey Community Center to hold annual health fair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Health Equity and Access in Rural Regions (HEARR) partnered with the Yancey Community Center for its annual health fair.

The event included educational games and provided resources such as health screenings and nutritional information.

“We hope to bring resources to our rural communities. It’s really one of our goals, and also connecting folks, connecting different organizations, partnerships,” said Marguirite Murray and Collen McLoughlin with HEARR.

More than a dozen partners attended the event alongside medical students.

