Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

HEARR partners with Yancey Community Center to hold annual health fair

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Health Equity and Access in Rural Regions (HEARR) partnered with the Yancey Community Center for its annual health fair.

The event included educational games and provided resources such as health screenings and nutritional information.

“We hope to bring resources to our rural communities. It’s really one of our goals, and also connecting folks, connecting different organizations, partnerships,” said Marguirite Murray and Collen McLoughlin with HEARR.

More than a dozen partners attended the event alongside medical students.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
Louisa beats Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, October 28th

Latest News

CART Annual Showcase
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy hosts annual showcase event
UVA holds annual “Pancakes for Parkinson’s” event
Kids Horse Therapy
Kids Horse Therapy
Home Energy Workshop
Home Energy Workshop