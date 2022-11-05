Harrisonburg sees strong numbers in early voting for mid-term elections

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday marked the last day to early vote for the mid-term elections.

Harrisonburg residents were out on Saturday casting their ballots before Tuesday’s election.

“Yesterday we had around 330 people that came in which is the most we’ve had in one day in this election,” Mark Finks, general registrar for the City of Harrisonburg said.

Finks said early voting for the mid-term election followed the pattern they usually see.

“The first week is busy, it’ll slow down for kind of the in-between weeks and the last two weeks it picks back up again. This election has followed that same trend where we’ve been busier the last couple of weeks,” Finks said.

However, he says people have been taking advantage of the Saturday voting the most.

“Both of the Saturdays we’ve been open have been busier than the rest of the week,” Finks said.

Since early voting has now closed, those who have yet to cast their ballots will have to go to their assigned polling location on Tuesday.

“For Harrisonburg voters, they will want to make sure that they know where they’re going for the polling location because of redistricting some Harrisonburg voters might be voting at a different polling location than they’re used to,” Finks said. “They should’ve gotten a notice from my office or the state to alert them to that.”

Finks said new this year is a state policy that allows same-day voter registration.

“It is a provisional process though, so there will be a few documents that voters have to fill out but for voters that missed the deadline that still would be eligible to vote and interested in voting we do have that provisional process that they can do for this election for the first time in Virginia,” Finks said.

Polls will be open Tuesday, Nov 8 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find out where your polling location is if you are a Harrisonburg resident, go to the city of Harrisonburg’s website.

You can also call the registrar’s office at 540-432-7707.

