Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Friday Night Fury, High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Albemarle 56, Fluvanna County 20

Charlottesville 27, Monticello 14

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7

Louisa County 49, Goochland County 21

Luray 49, Madison County 14

William Monroe 28, Meridian 25

Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union 7

Nansemond Suffolk 40, STAB 37

Wilson Memorial 28, Staunton 14

Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13

Broadway 50, Waynesboro 6

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
Louisa beats Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, October 28th

Latest News

Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy holding annual student horse show
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy holding annual student horse show
Local boy scouts help with Scouting for Food for BRAFB starting November 5
Local boy scouts help with Scouting for Food for BRAFB starting November 5
Charlottesville company creates early genetic test to predict heart disease
Charlottesville company creates early genetic test to predict heart disease
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia