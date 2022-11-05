Friday Night Fury, High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:

Albemarle 56, Fluvanna County 20

Charlottesville 27, Monticello 14

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7

Louisa County 49, Goochland County 21

Luray 49, Madison County 14

William Monroe 28, Meridian 25

Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union 7

Nansemond Suffolk 40, STAB 37

Wilson Memorial 28, Staunton 14

Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13

Broadway 50, Waynesboro 6

