Friday Night Fury, High school football scores & highlights, November 4th
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Friday night:
Albemarle 56, Fluvanna County 20
Charlottesville 27, Monticello 14
Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 7
Louisa County 49, Goochland County 21
Luray 49, Madison County 14
William Monroe 28, Meridian 25
Woodberry Forest 35, Fork Union 7
Nansemond Suffolk 40, STAB 37
Wilson Memorial 28, Staunton 14
Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13
Broadway 50, Waynesboro 6
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.