Free workshop discussed home energy efficiency basics

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Tool Library and Community Climate Collaborative presented a free workshop at Visible Records on home energy efficiency basics.

Dan Morgan, an expert from the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) helped people learn about energy efficient appliances and why it’s good to go solar.

“One thing we definitely encourage is moving towards electrical. Appliances that allow us to use more renewable fuels to make that electricity, but even more than that, just the reduction of that energy usage, whether the energy is coming from fossil fuels or not,” Morgan said.

Morgan encourages you to get an energy assessment done on your home to see what you can do maximize your energy efficiency.

