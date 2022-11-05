Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy hosts annual showcase event

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - After a spring and summer of physical and emotional growth on horseback, Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy celebrated its students in front of friends and family.

CART brings therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with special needs.

As i always call it, it’s therapy in disguise,” instructor and director Sarah Dely said.

Behind the smiles and laughter, CART helps in a variety of areas.

“Our students come to us with a range of challenges,” CART Vice President Christine Wiegner said. “It gives them the opportunity to use a series of muscles that they might not already be able to do in day to day life. There’s also the motor skills of how to balance their body and communicate with the horse with their hands and their seat and their feet.”

CART’s riding program runs from March up until November, when they showcase what they have learned.

“It’s just a huge fun show so they can show off for all their parents, grandparents, neighbors,” Dely said.

Kelly Altizer’s daughter, Kate Altizer, is a rider. Kate is nonverbal, and her mother says this program has been amazing for her communication and physical capabilities.

“There are not a lot of programs like this for kids with disabilities,” Kelly said. “She can sign ‘horse’ and tell people at school what she does after school so just being able to have that experience is really incredible for her.”

