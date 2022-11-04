What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Friday ! We will end the work and school week pleasantly mild today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. A stray shower may develop after midnight, and again during the day Sunday, but certainly not wash-out conditions. Early next week temperatures will warm to near 80. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low 70s

Tonight: partly cloudy, late shower, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, with rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

