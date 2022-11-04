Weekend Changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Continued milder than average for the first weekend of November. However, some showers and drizzle will be around.

Friday night: Increasing clouds and milder than recent nights. Fine for high school football. Temperatures in the 60s. Near calm wind. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s by dawn. A shower risk overnight.

Saturday: A shower and drizzle around, mainly during the morning. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows near 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Lows near 50.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the more seasonable 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs near 60. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Rain is likely as a coastal storm moves north. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and milder. A few showers. Highs near 70.

